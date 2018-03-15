Austria's Kriechmayr wins super-G for 2nd victory in 2 days
Posts 3rd career win in season finale, but finishes behind Jansrud in overall standings
Vincent Kriechmayr made it two wins in two days by taking the final World Cup super-G of the season on Thursday in Are, Sweden.
In a shortened race, the Austrian finished a narrow 0.04 seconds ahead of Christof Innerhofer, while Aksel Lund Svindal and Thomas Dressen tied for third, 0.08 behind.
Dustin Cook of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que., finished 15th in Thursday's race and 17th overall. Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere, B.C., finished 24th in the standings and Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished the season 36th.
It was the third career win for Kriechmayr, who tied with teammate Matthias Mayer to win the downhill on Wednesday. His other victory came in a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colo., in December.
Kjetil Jansrud, the Norwegian who had already clinched the season-long discipline title, finished sixth.
Jansrud ended the season with an 80-point advantage over Kriechmayr. Svindal was third, 126 points behind.
"It's been a very good season. I started it off with a victory and managed to get on the podium in most of the other races," Jansrud said. "But I'm very happy to have decided the result in Kvitfjell when I look at the results today."
Between four of Svindal's five titles and Jansrud's third, Norwegians have won the super-G globe for seven straight seasons.
"Seven times in a row is pretty insane," Jansrud said. "If there's a secret I'm not going to say what it is."
With files from CBC Sports
