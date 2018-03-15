Austria's Kriechmayr wins super-G for 2nd victory in 2 days

Vincent Kriechmayr made it two wins in two days by taking the final World Cup super-G of the season on Thursday in Are, Sweden.

In a shortened race, the Austrian finished a narrow 0.04 seconds ahead of Christof Innerhofer, while Aksel Lund Svindal and Thomas Dressen tied for third, 0.08 behind.

Dustin Cook of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que., finished 15th in Thursday's race and 17th overall. Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Invermere, B.C., finished 24th in the standings and Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished the season 36th.

It was the third career win for Kriechmayr, who tied with teammate Matthias Mayer to win the downhill on Wednesday. His other victory came in a super-G in Beaver Creek, Colo., in December.

Kjetil Jansrud, the Norwegian who had already clinched the season-long discipline title, finished sixth.

Jansrud ended the season with an 80-point advantage over Kriechmayr. Svindal was third, 126 points behind.

"It's been a very good season. I started it off with a victory and managed to get on the podium in most of the other races," Jansrud said. "But I'm very happy to have decided the result in Kvitfjell when I look at the results today."

Between four of Svindal's five titles and Jansrud's third, Norwegians have won the super-G globe for seven straight seasons.

"Seven times in a row is pretty insane," Jansrud said. "If there's a secret I'm not going to say what it is."