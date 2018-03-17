Live
Watch the alpine World Cup finals from Sweden
Watch live coverage from the men's and women's World Cup giant slalom and slalom events from Are, Sweden.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.
The men's giant slalom event begins on Saturday with runs scheduled at 4:45 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.
The women's slalom event features runs at 5:45 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.
Return on Sunday for the men's slalom and women's giant slalom events.
For more alpine skiing action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.