Watch the alpine World Cup finals from Sweden

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine World Cup finals in Are, Sweden.

The men's giant slalom event begins on Saturday with runs scheduled at 4:45 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine Skiing World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom Finals - Run 1 - Are, Sweden 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup: Women's Slalom Finals - Run 1 - Are, Sweden 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom Finals - Run 2 - Are, Sweden 0:00

Alpine Skiing World Cup: Women's Slalom Finals - Run 2 - Are, Sweden 0:00

The women's slalom event features runs at 5:45 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET.

Return on Sunday for the men's slalom and women's giant slalom events.

For more alpine skiing action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.