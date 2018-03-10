Mikaela Shiffrin wins 5th slalom globe in 6 seasons

​Mikaela Shiffrin has won her fifth slalom globe in the last six seasons.

The American wrapped up the title after victory in the penultimate women's World Cup slalom on Saturday in Ofterschwang, Germany.

Shiffrin stretched her lead over the only remaining challenger, Petra Vlhova, to 225 points with just the season-ending race at the World Cup finals remaining. The Slovak skier finished the race in fourth.

Shiffrin only failed to win the slalom discipline in 2016 after missing five races due to a knee injury.

Shiffrin has won 11 races this season and has become the first skier with 42 World Cup wins in total before turning 23. On Friday, Shiffrin secured her second straight overall title.

