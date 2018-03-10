Mikaela Shiffrin wins 5th slalom globe in 6 seasons
American wins World Cup event in Ofterschwang, Germany
Mikaela Shiffrin has won her fifth slalom globe in the last six seasons.
The American wrapped up the title after victory in the penultimate women's World Cup slalom on Saturday in Ofterschwang, Germany.
Shiffrin stretched her lead over the only remaining challenger, Petra Vlhova, to 225 points with just the season-ending race at the World Cup finals remaining. The Slovak skier finished the race in fourth.
Shiffrin only failed to win the slalom discipline in 2016 after missing five races due to a knee injury.
Shiffrin has won 11 races this season and has become the first skier with 42 World Cup wins in total before turning 23. On Friday, Shiffrin secured her second straight overall title.
For more alpine skiing action, watch Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.