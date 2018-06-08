Live
Watch the FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup
Beginning on Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET to watch live action from the 2018 FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup in Manila.
Coverage begins on Thursday in Manila
Click on the video player above now to watch live action from the 2018 FIBA 3-on-3 World Cup in Manila.
Team Saskatoon will represent Canada at the event, the first time the country has competed at the tourney.
Captain Michael Linklater is joined by Michael Lieffers, Nolan Brudehl and Steve Sir to compete in the 40-team event.
