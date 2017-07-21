It's been a big medal haul for the small but mighty Yukon swim team at the North American Indigenous Games.

Four Yukon girls swam to nine medal finishes in the pool Thursday including 16-year-old Cassis Lindsay, who won four medals: two silver and two bronze.

"I think it's just our team has a fighting spirit," she said.

Lindsay's sister, Rennes, took a gold and silver medal, as did 12-year-old Kassua Dreyer. Teammate Brooklyn Massie picked up a bronze in the 200 individual medley.

They just keep coming! Rennes Lindsay takes gold for @TeamYukonNAIG on the 200m free. Count so far tonight in the pool: 7 medals #team88 pic.twitter.com/LLRIxD58QQ — @garretthinchey

Although Cassis Lindsay was hoping to do well, she said she surpassed her expectations.

"I'm surprised at my performance actually, I was definitely aiming for the medal count but I was not expecting the margin by which I broke my times, I'm very pleased at that," she said.

Lindsay had two personal bests in the pool Thursday, including shaving a second off both her 50 metre fly and 50 metre backstroke events.

She said Yukon's team has been training hard.

"In swimming we train like 16 hours a week. We've had lots of practise this summer. We've been training really hard up to this point."