The 2017 North American Indigenous Games begin July 16, 2017, and CBC North will be on the ground in Toronto, covering athletes from the territories through the competition. Before the opening ceremonies begin, CBC North will profile each territory's contingent.

There's "something in the air" among the participants for Team Yukon's 2017 North American Indigenous Games contingent, according to chef de mission Tara Wardle — and if the size of the team is any indication, there's a lot of it.

Approximately 140 athletes will compete for the Yukon this year, said Wardle, more than triple the approximately 45 athletes sent in 2014.

"It's a big jump," she said. "I think it's just timing. Kids are ready to go again.

Yukon's canoe team gets in some practice on the Yukon River. The team is expected to do well at the competition, with medallists returning from the 2014 Games. (Team Yukon/Facebook)

"There's been a lot of talk about First Nations and things that are coming up, the Truth and Reconciliation [Commission] came up in 2015. People are ready to participate. They're looking for something positive to do."

Wardle also attributed the jump to a much larger contingent from outside of the territory's hub of Whitehorse. Many youth travel to the capital regularly to train with their teammates, with some having done so as far back as August of 2016.

The entire contingent will come together for the first time on Friday, July 14, where the group will meet at the reconciliation totem in downtown Whitehorse at 6:15 p.m., before being drummed down the Yukon River to a pep rally at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre — a final sendoff before leaving Saturday for Toronto.

"Kids, parents, grandparents, they keep calling, they're on our Facebook page, and they're all getting pretty excited," said Wardle.

"We're hoping to make a lot of noise."

By the numbers

Contingent:

Size: Approximately 140 athletes

Sports participating: archery, athletics, basketball, badminton, canoeing, golf, rifle shooting, soccer, volleyball, wrestling

Medal history:

Regina 2014: four gold, three silver, four bronze, 11 total (12th overall)

Cowichan 2008: one gold, one silver, one bronze, three total (16th overall)

Total: 90 gold, 103 silver, 101 bronze, 294 total (7th overall)

Athletes to watch

Yukon's swim team for the North American Indigenous Games pose in their uniforms. Some members of the team will head to the Canada Summer Games after taking part in the competition. (Rachel Levy-McLaughlin/CBC)

When searching for medal contenders with Yukon's ranks, the first place to look may be the water: Wardle suggested the territory's swim team, which has multiple members using NAIG to help prepare for the upcoming Canada Summer Games, will have a strong competition, despite it being the first-ever meet for some members.

Wardle also pointed to the territory's canoe team, which brought in five of the team's 11 medals at the last NAIG. Some of those athletes are returning, including Alice Frost, a member of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation who prepared for this year's competition by paddling the 715-kilometre Yukon River Quest.

Cultural contingent

The Selkirk Spirit Dancers, from Pelly Crossing, make up the Yukon's cultural contingent. The group contains members as young as 5, but those travelling are between the ages of 12 and 19. (Team Yukon/Facebook)

Each team participating in NAIG was given the option to bring a cultural contingent to perform during the Games. For Team Yukon, it's the Selkirk Spirit Dancers, a group of ten performers from the Selkirk First Nation in Pelly Crossing.

Wardle said that the group has about 35 performers, some as young as five, but that the travelling members will range in age from 12 to 19. They recently performed at the opening ceremonies for the Adaka Cultural festival in Whitehorse.