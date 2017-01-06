Re-live the heart-stopping world junior final
U.S. rallies twice to outlast Canada for gold
By Benjamin Blum, CBC Sports Posted: Jan 06, 2017 12:05 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 06, 2017 12:05 AM ET
The United States overcame two separate two-goal deficits and a heart-stopping overtime to defeat Canada 5-4 in a shootout to win the 2017 world junior hockey championship.
Scroll through for a look at some of the best moments from the gold-medal game in Montreal.
Canada's Thomas Chabot opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.
Defenceman Jeremy Lauzon showed off his impressive vertical after connecting on Canada's second goal of the period.
U.S. head coach Bob Motzko urged his team on despite being down early.
After concerns over empty seats and pricey tickets in Montreal earlier in the tournament, the Bell Centre was packed for the final on Thursday.
Canadian goalie Carter Hart could only watch as the U.S. got on the board early in the second period.
Kieffer Bellows — pictured at the top of the dogpile — evened the score later on the power play.
After Nicolas Roy broke the deadlock less than two minutes into the third, Mathieu Joseph, left, finished off an impressive rush to extend Canada's lead to 4-2.
Canada couldn't hold it's second two-goal lead of the game, surrendering goals to Bellows and Colin White, pictured above.
A shootout was needed to decide the winner after 20 gruelling minutes of overtime couldn't settle it. The U.S. emerged victorious on the strength of stellar saves from Tyler Parsons and more shootout heroics from Troy Terry.
While the Americans celebrated on one end of the ice, backup goalie Connor Ingram consoled a dejected Hart.
Captain Luke Kunin hoisted the world juniors trophy, capping off an undefeated run by the U.S. at the tournament.
