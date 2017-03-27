Mark McMorris is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered in a B.C. backcountry snowboarding accident this past weekend.
Just talked to @Craig_McMorris about his brother #markmcmorris Sat, pair and several friends took snowmobiles into #Whistler backcountry.. pic.twitter.com/HhmMuromto—
@CBCChrisBrown
The 2014 Olympic bronze medallist was airlifted from Whistler to a Vancouver hospital with:
- a broken jaw
- a broken left arm
- a ruptured spleen
- a stable pelvic fracture
- rib fractures
- a collapsed left lung
The 23-year-old's Team Canada teammates were quick to send well-wishes:
He is one of the best athlete Canada has to offer. Sending lots of positive energy your way champ! https://t.co/x9C1ux9GER—
@MarquisPhil
Sending positive thoughts your way @markmcmorris You'll be back as stronge as you did before 👊🏻—
@MikaelKingsbury
Very sorry to hear about the accident @markmcmorris Best of luck on the road to recover! #staystrong 💪🏻—
@PiperGilles
As did Minister of Sport Carla Qualtrough.
Wishing Olympic snowboarder @markmcmorris well as he starts his recovery journey back to the slopes. Get well soon Mark! @CanadaSnowboard—
@CQualtro
And Brad Wall, premier of McMorris' home province of Saskatchewan.
Our thoughts and prayers for SK's own @markmcmorris. Let's RETWEET and melt his phone with get well wishes.—
@PremierBradWall
The snowboarding community is sending best wishes and healing vibes to the snowboard star.
Wishing you the fastest possible recovery dude! @markmcmorris 🙏—
@jamienichollsuk
We're wishing Mark McMorris a speedy recovery. https://t.co/yod3ZcPojS—
@TWSNOW
McMorris is no stranger to injury, having recently recovered from a broken femur sustained at Shaun White's Air + Style competition in 2016.
Post your well-wishes to the Olympian in the comments below.
