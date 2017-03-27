Mark McMorris is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered in a B.C. backcountry snowboarding accident this past weekend.

Just talked to @Craig_McMorris about his brother #markmcmorris Sat, pair and several friends took snowmobiles into #Whistler backcountry.. pic.twitter.com/HhmMuromto — @CBCChrisBrown

The 2014 Olympic bronze medallist was airlifted from Whistler to a Vancouver hospital with:

a broken jaw

a broken left arm

a ruptured spleen

a stable pelvic fracture

rib fractures

a collapsed left lung

The 23-year-old's Team Canada teammates were quick to send well-wishes:

He is one of the best athlete Canada has to offer. Sending lots of positive energy your way champ! https://t.co/x9C1ux9GER — @MarquisPhil

Sending positive thoughts your way @markmcmorris You'll be back as stronge as you did before 👊🏻 — @MikaelKingsbury

Very sorry to hear about the accident @markmcmorris Best of luck on the road to recover! #staystrong 💪🏻 — @PiperGilles

As did Minister of Sport Carla Qualtrough.

Wishing Olympic snowboarder @markmcmorris well as he starts his recovery journey back to the slopes. Get well soon Mark! @CanadaSnowboard — @CQualtro

And Brad Wall, premier of McMorris' home province of Saskatchewan.

Our thoughts and prayers for SK's own @markmcmorris. Let's RETWEET and melt his phone with get well wishes. — @PremierBradWall

The snowboarding community is sending best wishes and healing vibes to the snowboard star.

Wishing you the fastest possible recovery dude! @markmcmorris 🙏 — @jamienichollsuk

We're wishing Mark McMorris a speedy recovery. https://t.co/yod3ZcPojS — @TWSNOW

McMorris is no stranger to injury, having recently recovered from a broken femur sustained at Shaun White's Air + Style competition in 2016.

Post your well-wishes to the Olympian in the comments below.