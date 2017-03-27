Mark McMorris is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered in a B.C. backcountry snowboarding accident this past weekend. 

The 2014 Olympic bronze medallist was airlifted from Whistler to a Vancouver hospital with:

  • a broken jaw
  • a broken left arm
  • a ruptured spleen
  • a stable pelvic fracture
  • rib fractures
  • a collapsed left lung

The 23-year-old's Team Canada teammates were quick to send well-wishes:

As did Minister of Sport Carla Qualtrough.

And Brad Wall, premier of McMorris' home province of Saskatchewan.

The snowboarding community is sending best wishes and healing vibes to the snowboard star. 

McMorris is no stranger to injury, having recently recovered from a broken femur sustained at Shaun White's Air + Style competition in 2016. 

Post your well-wishes to the Olympian in the comments below.