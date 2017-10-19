Click on the video player abpve on Sunday at 8:45 a.m. ET to watch live coverage of the 2017 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.
The women's elite field will include Leslie Sexton of London, Ont., Natasha Labeaud of Kelowna, B.C., Catherine Watkins of Vancouver and Melanie Myrand of Pierrefond, Que.
Experienced Canadian marathoners to keep an eye on in the men's race include, Rob Winslow of Guelph, Ont. (2:19:00, 2015), Kevin Coffey of Vancouver (2:21:40, 2014) and John Mason of Drumbo, Ont. (2:22:35, 2015).
The event offers $25,000 to the overall winner and features a deep international field that includes last year's defending champion, and sub-2:05 performers, Philemon Rono and Endeshaw Negesse.
