Canadian driver Lance Stroll finished third and became the youngest rookie to race to a podium finish on the F1 circuit.

The 18-year-old accomplished this piece of history at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from a chaotic race to earn the victory. The Australian secured his fifth career win, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook Stroll's Williams car in the closing meters to take second.

"It was just a crazy race, with all the safety cars and the chaos," Ricciardo said. "On the cool-down lap, I was just giggling like a schoolboy."

It was also an extraordinary performance from Stroll, the son of a billionaire, who faced heavy criticism earlier in the season.

Sebastian Vettel, who extended his championship lead, steered his Ferrari into fourth, just ahead of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

In a stop-start race, the safety car came out three times in quick succession before a red flag stopped the race near the midway point because debris littered the track.

Shortly before that, Hamilton and Vettel were involved in an incident that threatens to sour their good relations.

Hamilton appeared to stop his car right in front of Vettel, causing Vettel to collide into him. An irate Vettel then accelerated alongside Hamilton and appeared to deliberately swerve back into him.

Earlier this month, Stroll earned his first ever top-10 finish at the Canadian Grand Prix in his hometown of Montreal.

"I'm just lost for words," said Stroll.

"Just lost out to Valtteri in the end, but still extremely happy with the result. I can't describe how I feel, it's beyond amazing."