Justify overcomes sloppy track to win Kentucky Derby
Justify has won the Kentucky Derby. The colt became the first Kentucky Derby winner without a start as two-year-old in 136 years.

Colt remains undefeated at the 144th 'Run for the Roses'

The Associated Press ·
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory in the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race. (Kiichiro Sato/The Associated Press)
