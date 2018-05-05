Breaking
Justify overcomes sloppy track to win Kentucky Derby
Justify has won the Kentucky Derby. The colt became the first Kentucky Derby winner without a start as two-year-old in 136 years.
Colt remains undefeated at the 144th 'Run for the Roses'
More to come
