The Jamaican bobsled team has the "talent, the discipline and the determination needed to contend in the 2018 Winter Olympics."

All they are missing is a coach.

The team has started a crowd funding campaign with the hope of raising $60,000 in order to hire a coach to help guide them to an Olympic podium.

Pyeongchang 2018 marks the 30th anniversary since the team made its debut at the Calgary 1988 Olympics, and that fact is not lost on the team. On their crowd funding page they state, "With a coach on staff we believe we can not only contend for a medal, but also bring a medal home, and commemorate this outstanding achievement."

We are up before the sun. Off to the track! pic.twitter.com/hyILcBviXE — @Jambobsled

The late John Candy, played coach Irving "Irv" Blitzer in the 1993 Disney movie Cool Runnings, based on the Jamaican's debut in Calgary. Since the release of the movie the team has been to five Olympics, but has yet to win a medal.

Will Pyeongchang 2018 be their year?