The Jamaican bobsled team has the "talent, the discipline and the determination needed to contend in the 2018 Winter Olympics."
All they are missing is a coach.
The team has started a crowd funding campaign with the hope of raising $60,000 in order to hire a coach to help guide them to an Olympic podium.
Pyeongchang 2018 marks the 30th anniversary since the team made its debut at the Calgary 1988 Olympics, and that fact is not lost on the team. On their crowd funding page they state, "With a coach on staff we believe we can not only contend for a medal, but also bring a medal home, and commemorate this outstanding achievement."
We are up before the sun. Off to the track! pic.twitter.com/hyILcBviXE—
@Jambobsled
The late John Candy, played coach Irving "Irv" Blitzer in the 1993 Disney movie Cool Runnings, based on the Jamaican's debut in Calgary. Since the release of the movie the team has been to five Olympics, but has yet to win a medal.
Will Pyeongchang 2018 be their year?
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.