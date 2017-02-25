Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Saturday's program continues with Erik Guay leading the Canadian charge at a World Cup men's downhill event in Norway at 2 p.m. ET.
At 3 p.m. ET, Marielle Thompson looks to seal the overall title as a World Cup ski cross in Sunny Valley, Russia, before we move to Mirela Rahneva and Elisabeth Vathje competing at the the skeleton world championships in Konigsee, Germany, at 4 p.m. ET.
Our coverage concludes with World Cup speed skating at the world sprint championships in Calgary.
Be sure to return on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for more coverage from speed skating in Calgary as well as the four-man bobsleigh world championships.
