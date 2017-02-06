Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard learned a lesson in counting her chickens before they hatch this Super Bowl Sunday.
Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇—
@geniebouchard
It all started when she was a bit too confident that the Atlanta Falcons would win the NFL title game after taking a big lead.
I knew Atlanta would win btw—
@geniebouchard
An opportunistic and optimistic fan looked at the odds and decided to lay it on the table by asking the star for a date via Twitter.
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?—
@punslayintwoods
Perhaps feeling overconfident in the Falcons, or maybe some daze and confusion caused by Lady Gaga's whirlwind halftime show, but Bouchard replied with "Sure."
@geniebouchard
And then we all know what happened next: the Patriots staged a huge comeback to win the Super Bowl.
So...where do you live? https://t.co/mfucQ0C9VL—
@geniebouchard
So is the date going to happen? Inquiring minds want to know!
@punslayintwoods Hope you've got some ideas in place for where you're gonna take @geniebouchard out. What's your favourite restaurant? 😛—
@nickprice92
Or perhaps a better question:
@nickprice92 @geniebouchard more important question is what's hers?—
@punslayintwoods
Agreed:
@punslayintwoods @nickprice92 @geniebouchard aaaah! A true gentleman! 👌🏻—
@Da1PoliticalV
Yes, Genie, you did make your bed...
Omg...last night really happened... pic.twitter.com/WVxdKPYV68—
@geniebouchard
And it seems you're going to lie in it:
Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC—
@geniebouchard
