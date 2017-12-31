World juniors: Sweden leads Group B after rout of Switzerland
Czech Republic top Belarus to improve to 2-0
Elias Pettersson and Lias Andersson each had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Switzerland 7-2 on Saturday in the world junior hockey championship to wrap up Group B.
The United States was off Saturday after beating Canada 4-3 in a shootout Friday in a snowy outdoor game at the Buffalo Bills' New Era Field. The Americans opened Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Denmark and lost 3-2 to Slovakia on Thursday. They will finish Group A play Sunday against Finland, a 5-2 winner over Slovakia on Saturday. Canada played Denmark on Saturday night.
At HarborCenter, Axel Jonsson Fjallby, Fabian Zetterlund and Tim Soderlund also scored for Sweden (3-0) and Filip Larsson made 20 saves. Nicolas Muller and Marco Miranda scored for Switzerland (1-2).
At Key Bank Center in another Group B game, the Czech Republic beat Belarus 6-5 to improve to 2-1.
Radovan Pavlik scored twice for the Czech Republic. Down 2-0 early in the second, the Czechs scored five straight goals after pulling goalie Josef Korenar in favour of Jakub Skarek.
Yegor Sharangovich scored twice for Belarus (0-4).
On Sunday, the Swedes will face Russia (2-1), and the Czech Republic will play Switzerland.
In the second game Saturday at Key Bank Center, Aleski Heponiemi, Markus Nurmi, Joni Ikonen, Aapeli Rasanen and Joona Koppanen scored for Finland (2-1).
Canada wrapped up its preliminary play with an 8-0 victory over Denmark to secure the top spot in Group A.
