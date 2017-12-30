World juniors: Carter Hart to start for Canada on Saturday
Carter Hart will be back in net Saturday when Canada plays Denmark in its final preliminary round game of the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo, N.Y.
Netminder made 32 saves in Friday's loss to U.S.
Hart made 32 saves in Friday's shootout loss to the United States in a cold, snowy outdoor game at New Era Field, home of the NFL's Buffalo Bills.
The game took nearly five hours to play. There were several stoppages so that snow could be cleared from the ice.
There had been some speculation that Colton Point might start in Canada's preliminary-round finale so that Hart could rest ahead of the playoffs.
A regulation-time victory over Denmark will guarantee Canada first place in Group A.
