Stars shine to force Calder Cup Game 7 against Marlies

Toronto hosts deciding match of AHL championship Thursday

Gregory Strong · The Canadian Press ·
Texas Stars left wing Curtis McKenzie (16) celebrates his goal with teammate Justin Dowling (10) during the second period of Game 6 on Tuesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The Texas Stars defeated the Toronto Marlies 5-2 on Tuesday night to force a deciding seventh game in the Calder Cup final.

Curtis McKenzie, Travis Morin and Austin Fyten scored in the second period to silence the raucous sellout crowd at the Ricoh Coliseum.

Sheldon Dries added a short-handed goal in the third for the Stars and Colin Markison had an empty-netter.

Texas Stars goaltender Mike McKenna (29) made some huge saves to help his team to victory in Game 6. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Calle Rosen and Justin Holl scored for the Marlies. Toronto outshot Texas 45-24.

Game 7 is set for Thursday night in Toronto. The American Hockey League uses a 2-3-2 playoff format.

Brimming with confidence after an emphatic 6-2 road win in Game 5 on Saturday, the Marlies dominated the opening period but couldn't find the back of the net.

