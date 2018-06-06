Marlies edge Stars to reclaim Calder Cup final lead

Calle Rosen scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period as the Toronto Marlies edged the Texas Stars 2-1 on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the Calder Cup final.

Chris Mueller also scored for the Marlies, who had a 10-game post-season win streak snapped in Sunday's Game 2 loss in Toronto.

Sheldon Dries had the lone goal for Texas.

All three of the game's goals were scored in the second.

Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 19 shots. Mike McKenna made 22 saves for Texas.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series goes Thursday night.