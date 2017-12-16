Vasily Koshechkin made 15 saves and Nikita Nesterov scored on a power play early in the third period as Russia beat Canada 2-0 on Saturday in the Canadians' final round-robin game at the Channel One Cup.

Sergey Plotnikov also scored for the Russians.

Ben Scrivens made 14 saves for Canada, which finished the tournament with a win and two losses.

The teams combined for just 31 shots on goal and Russia held a narrow 16-15 advantage. Canada outshot Russia 7-3 in the first period.

The game was scoreless until the third when Nikita Gusev set up Nesterov for the power-play goal and eventual winner 2:24 into the final frame.