And the referee gets the assist — his first of the tournament.
Kase scores after a nice assist by the referee. 1-0 Czech Republic. pic.twitter.com/10jFXrQG68—
@MarcPDumont
Kubus Jozef was questionably in the wrong place at the wrong time...depending on whether you're asking team Canada or the Czech Republic.
Nonetheless, the man in stripes is the most talked-about individual on the ice.
Damn refs. Why are they on the ice? #CANvsCZE—
@paddy_scott
Heartbreaking goal on #Ingram #CANvsCZE don't remember the last time a ref had a clear assist like that one—
@theshmaff
Give the ref an assist. #WorldJuniors #CANvsCZE—
@AdamWKennedy
The Slovakian referee's unintentional assist put the Czech Republic on the board leaving the Canadians trailing early at the 2016 world junior hockey championships.
#WorldJuniors #CANvsCZE | The Czechs take a 1-0 lead over Canada after the puck bounces off the referee and onto the stick of David Kase.—
@HC_Men
Just when you didn't think it could get worse for Team Canada, fans began booing the team after the first period of play...
#CANvsCZE thanks for coming out #montreal and for #booing the home team. #WorldJuniors #WJHC—
@jillpatter20
...in what seems to be an empty arena.
Look at all those empty seats pic.twitter.com/ak2B8BmyX2—
@JoeHunk
Biggest surprise at the World Juniors is the empty seats. This is 6 minutes into Canada vs Czech. pic.twitter.com/o8QqQVZouh—
@snseanreynolds
Ayoye. A very poor crowd here tonight. Like really bad. Should they win would hope it is much much better vs Sweden. pic.twitter.com/orfPIjD6cA—
@BWildeCTV
