An Ontario minor hockey executive has apologized for a slur aimed at Canadian women who went to Washington to protest President Donald Trump.

Windsor Minor Hockey Association president Dean Lapierre says he screwed up when he posted the comment on Facebook last week.

He says he has deleted the post, which called the Canadian protesters "dumb bitches." He also says he is taking down other comments on his personal page that people might find offensive.

In the post, Lapierre also says Canadian women should worry about their own country.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association says Lapierre's comments are offensive and does not condone the language.

OMHA executive director Ian Taylor says they are investigating the matter, but didn't provide details.