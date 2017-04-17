Columbus defenceman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the post-season because of a broken cheekbone.
The Blue Jackets announced the decision Monday, one day after the 19-year-old rookie took a puck to the face on a shot by Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel that opened a gash on his right cheek in the second period.
He played a couple shifts in the third period with a full facemask, but his eye swelled shut and he had to sit out the rest of the game. He tweeted a photo of his face after the game that showed his eye nearly swollen shut.
Playoff hockey... pic.twitter.com/4GNoLYVECu—
@ZachWerenski
Pittsburgh won the game 5-4 in overtime for a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Game 4 is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
