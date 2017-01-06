A classic USA vs. Canada gold-medal game was bound to be entertaining. But hockey fans from both countries probably didn't anticipate being so stressed out over a junior hockey game.
100% of Canadian butts are currently tightly clenched—
@stats_canada
ANYONE ELSE ABOUT TO GO INTO CARDIAC ARREST? #CANvsUSA—
@HockeysNation
We cope with OT very differently. pic.twitter.com/rxJJXblIVm—
@Steve_Dangle
OT mode... pic.twitter.com/Fg8l70hEcb—
@_iceties
And as if the final period wasn't heart-stopping enough, the game eventually went to overtime followed by a five-shooter shootout. The subject quickly changed to anger over the shootout format as even Stanley Cup champion Mike Commodore didn't like the idea.
I repeat..."I hate when games like this go to a Shootout. Should be Sudden Death even if it takes allllllll night."—
@commie22
While the USA's eventual win stung for a moment, many Canadians started tweeting their congratulations to both Canada on their silver medal and the USA on their win.
Amazing game boys. #WJC2017 —
@paulbrandt
🇨🇦🇺🇸#CANvsUSA
Keep your heads up boys. What a game and what a tournament! 🇨🇦—
@max_domi
Congrats to all the @HockeyCanada players/coaches on an amazing World Junior tournament. You did Canada proud.—
@BizNasty2point0
Congrats USA. Helluva game.—
@MadelnCanada
Even Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield got in on the action.
Wow, that was a great hockey game! Such heart & skill, so close I could barely watch. Congrats to Canada for the silver, USA for the gold!—
@Cmdr_Hadfield
