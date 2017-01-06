A classic USA vs. Canada gold-medal game was bound to be entertaining. But hockey fans from both countries probably didn't anticipate being so stressed out over a junior hockey game.

And as if the final period wasn't heart-stopping enough, the game eventually went to overtime followed by a five-shooter shootout. The subject quickly changed to anger over the shootout format as even Stanley Cup champion Mike Commodore didn't like the idea.

While the USA's eventual win stung for a moment, many Canadians started tweeting their congratulations to both Canada on their silver medal and the USA on their win.

Even Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield got in on the action. 