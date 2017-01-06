A classic USA vs. Canada gold-medal game was bound to be entertaining. But hockey fans from both countries probably didn't anticipate being so stressed out over a junior hockey game.

100% of Canadian butts are currently tightly clenched — @stats_canada

ANYONE ELSE ABOUT TO GO INTO CARDIAC ARREST? #CANvsUSA — @HockeysNation

We cope with OT very differently. pic.twitter.com/rxJJXblIVm — @Steve_Dangle

And as if the final period wasn't heart-stopping enough, the game eventually went to overtime followed by a five-shooter shootout. The subject quickly changed to anger over the shootout format as even Stanley Cup champion Mike Commodore didn't like the idea.

I repeat..."I hate when games like this go to a Shootout. Should be Sudden Death even if it takes allllllll night." — @commie22

While the USA's eventual win stung for a moment, many Canadians started tweeting their congratulations to both Canada on their silver medal and the USA on their win.

Keep your heads up boys. What a game and what a tournament! 🇨🇦 — @max_domi

Congrats to all the @HockeyCanada players/coaches on an amazing World Junior tournament. You did Canada proud. — @BizNasty2point0

Congrats USA. Helluva game. — @MadelnCanada

Even Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield got in on the action.