World juniors: Switzerland hand Belarus 2nd straight loss

​Philipp Kurashev, Nicolas Muller and Valentin Nussbaumer scored to help Switzerland beat Belarus 3-2 on Wednesday in the world junior hockey championship.

Goalie Philip Wuthrich saves 27 as Swiss get rolling in Group B

The Associated Press ·
Goalie Philip Wuthrich makes a save on Ilya Litvinov of Belarus to help Switzerland to a 3-2 win on Wednesday at the world junior championships. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press )
Philip Wuthrich made 27 saves for Switzerland in its Group B opener.

Mmaxim Sushko and Viktor Bovbel scored for Belarus, coming off a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

Philipp Kurashev's goal in the third period stood up as the game winner in Switzerland's 3-2 win over Belarus at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo 1:02

In Group A, Canada faced Slovakia in a night game.

The defending champion United States opened Tuesday night with a 9-0 victory over Denmark. The Americans will resume Group A play Thursday night against Slovakia.

