Nico Hischier scored in overtime to lead Switzerland past the Czech Republic 4-3 on Tuesday in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship.

Loic In Albon opened scoring for the Swiss (1-0-0) near the midway point of the game. Calvin Thurkauf and Damien Riat also scored for Switzerland.

Filip Chlapik forced extra time for the Czechs (1-0-1), scoring his second goal of the game with just 16 seconds left to play in the third period. Radek Koblizek added the other goal.

After a scoreless first period, In Albon scored at 9:19 mark of the second. Thurkauf then made it 2-0 for Switzerland by the second intermission.

Koblizek got the Czechs on the scoreboard early in the third, followed by Riat's goal to re-establish Switzerland's two-goal lead.

Chlapik then had back-to-back goals 9:03 apart to tie it 3-3 and force overtime.

The 17-year-old Hischier, a potential top-10 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, finished with three points in the game.