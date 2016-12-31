Jonathan Dahlen scored three goals as Sweden downed the Czech Republic 5-2 in the final preliminary round game for both teams Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.

Rasmus Asplund and Jens Looke also scored for Sweden (4-0-0), which finished first in its group.

David Kase and Filip Hronek scored late goals for the Czechs (1-1-2), who will know their final placing after a game later Saturday between Switzerland and Finland. They are seeking a first world junior medal since winning bronze in 2005.

Sweden used Filip Gustavsson in goal in place of Felix Sandstrom while Daniel Vladar played for the Czechs. Both faced 38 shots.

Asplund, a Buffalo Sabres second round pick in June, scored only 47 seconds into the game as he banged in Filip Ahl's rebound on a two on one rush.

He followed that with a thundering open ice hit on Kase, which may have been what prompted the Czech forward to take a tripping penalty with a run at a Swedish player at 8:42. Only 12 seconds into that power play, Dahlen put Asplund's diagonal pass into an open side.