Troy Terry's second period goal stood as the winner as the United States held on for a 3-2 victory over Russia on Thursday in Toronto at the world junior hockey championship.

The win was the Americans' first over Russia at the under-20 tournament since 2007, snapping a stretch of five straight losses.

The win temporarily moved the U.S. ahead of Canada in the Group B standings with the Canadians to play Latvia later Thursday evening.

Clayton Keller and Colin White had the other goals for the Americans while Tyler Parsons stopped 25 shots in the victory.

The Americans were awarded a penalty shot with 1:29 remaining in the third after Russian defenceman Sergei Zborovski purposely knocked the net off. But Ilya Samsonov executed a well-timed poke check on Tage Thompson to keep it a one-goal game.

Kirill Urakov and Kiirill Kaprizov responded for the Russians while Samsonov made 34 saves.

Keller opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period, beating Samsonov with a backhand shot while falling for his third goal of the tournament.

Urakov responded for the Russians just over seven minutes later, batting a Yakov Trenin feed out of mid air and past Parsons for his first of the world juniors.

The Americans scored twice in the second period to open a 3-1 lead on the Russians.

White restored the U.S. lead with his third of the tournament, putting the rebound off of Charlie McAvoy's point shot in to a wide open net at 4:03.

Denmark 3, Czech Republic 2 (OT)

Mathias From scored 47 seconds into overtime to give Denmark its first victory over the Czech Republic in tournament history, a 3-2 decision in Montreal.

From beat Daniel Vladar with a high backhander. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect made his first appearance in the tournament after returning from an ankle injury.

"I knew yesterday that I was going to play," From said. "It was hard to come into the game at first because I didn't play for some time. (My injury) happened on the first day of training camp."

Joachim Blichfeld and Nikolaj Krag each had a goal and an assist for Denmark. After opening with a 6-1 loss to Sweden, Denmark beat defending champion Finland 3-2 on Tuesday.

Martin Necas and Filip Hronek scored for the Czech Republic.

"In the third period, we were scared to do something," Czech forward Filip Chlapik said. "There is nothing much to say. It wasn't a good game for us."