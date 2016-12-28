Joel Eriksson-Ek scored twice, including the winner, to lead Sweden past Switzerland 4-2 in Montreal on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship.

Lias Andersson and Lucas Carlsson also scored for the Swedes (2-0-0), who will play rival Finland on Thursday.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Calvin Thurkauf both had power-play goals for Switzerland (1-1-0). The Swiss will play Denmark on Friday.

Tied 2-2 after two periods, Eriksson-Ek scored his second of the game with 5:08 left in the third. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Carl Grundstrom set it up by recovering the puck behind the Swiss net, then sliding a backhand pass to Eriksson-Ek who snapped the puck past the goalie.

Carlsson added some insurance less than three minutes later, blasting a slap shot into the net after Sweden won a faceoff to the right of Switzerland's goal.