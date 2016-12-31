Finland's under-20 national team has fired its world junior hockey championship head coach after failing to make the tournament's quarter-finals.
A team spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press on Friday night that Jukka Rautakorpi had been fired.
The Finns won the event last year on home ice in Helsinki, but lost their first three preliminary round games at this year's tournament. Finland was forced into a best-of-three relegation round against Latvia after Switzerland edged Denmark 5-4 in a shootout earlier Friday.
It's the first time in tournament history that a country has gone from winning gold to playing relegation games the following year.
Jussi Ahokas will take over in Rautakorpi's place. The 36-year-old has been the head coach of Finland's under-18 team for the past three years and led them to gold at the 2016 world championship. Seven players from that team are currently playing for the Finns at the world juniors.
Ahokas has also coached Finland's national women's team and was part of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic staff. He won two bronze medals at the 2008 and 2009 women's worlds.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.