Kyle Connor scored a pair of goals while Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets scored five goals in the third period to propel them to a 7-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third when the Jets scored two early power-play play goals two minutes 15 seconds apart to start the offensive attack.

Tyler Myers, Matt Hendricks, Nikolaj Ehlers rounded out the attack for Winnipeg (16-6-4), which won its fifth straight at home. Blake Wheeler tacked on three helpers.

Winnipeg-born forward Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Erik Haula and Colin Miller scored for the Golden Knights (15-9-1).

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, whose 36 points puts them in first place in NHL's Western Conference. Winnipeg is now 8-0-1 in its last nine games at home.

Maxime Lagace stopped 31-of-37 shots for the Golden Knights, who lost a third straight game for only the second time this season.