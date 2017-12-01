Kyle Connor scored a pair of goals while Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets scored five goals in the third period to propel them to a 7-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third when the Jets scored two early power-play play goals two minutes 15 seconds apart to start the offensive attack.
Tyler Myers, Matt Hendricks, Nikolaj Ehlers rounded out the attack for Winnipeg (16-6-4), which won its fifth straight at home. Blake Wheeler tacked on three helpers.
Winnipeg-born forward Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Erik Haula and Colin Miller scored for the Golden Knights (15-9-1).
Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, whose 36 points puts them in first place in NHL's Western Conference. Winnipeg is now 8-0-1 in its last nine games at home.
Maxime Lagace stopped 31-of-37 shots for the Golden Knights, who lost a third straight game for only the second time this season.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.