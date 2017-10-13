Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers scored 3:13 apart late in the second period as the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers, into an empty net, had the other goals for Winnipeg (2-2-0), while Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Bryan Little added two assists.

Daniel Sedin and Christopher Tanev replied for Vancouver (1-1-1), which got 16 stops from Jacob Markstrom.

Tied 1-1 through 20 minutes, Laine brought a sleepy middle period to life with 4:29 left when he took a feed from Little and fired a shot low glove side on Markstrom, who was partially screened by Canucks defenceman Michael Del Zotto.

Derek Dorsett, left, of the Canucks, is stopped by Winnipeg Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck during Thursday's 4-2 loss. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press )

Jets blue liner Dmitry Kulikov hit the post on the next shift, but Myers eventually stretched Winnipeg's lead to 3-1 with 1:16 remaining in the period when he finished off a short-handed 2-on-1 rush by ripping a shot past Markstrom's ear.

Hellebuyck, who stopped 37 shots in the Jets' 5-2 road victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, got his blocker on a Bo Horvat chance in front earlier in the power play to keep his team up by one.

© The Canadian Press, 2017
The Canadian Press