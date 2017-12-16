Carter Hutton made a career-high 48 saves to earn his ninth career shutout as the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-0 Saturday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Vince Dunn scored for St. Louis, which snapped a two-game skid.

Hutton improved to 5-2-0 a day after being activated from injured reserve after sustaining a lower body injury. He was tested early and often as Winnipeg peppered him with 15 shots in the first period and 21 more in the second.

Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton watch the puck as it travels across the front of the net. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press )

Steve Mason, making his first appearance since Nov. 25, stopped 28 shots as Winnipeg lost for the fifth time in six games.

Tarasenko opened the scoring on a power play 9:16 into the first period when he buried a pass from Alexander Steen. That goal was Tarasenko's 15th of the season and third in his last 12 games. It snapped a streak of four games for St. Louis without a power-play goal.

Dunn made it 2-0 when he hot his third of the season with 2:26 remaining in the third period. Tarasenko assisted on Dunn's goal giving him 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last 13 games.

The Blues improved to 16-2-1 when scoring first while Winnipeg fell to 4-9-1 when surrendering the opening tally.

© The Associated Press, 2017
The Canadian Press