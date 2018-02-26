Jets acquire Paul Stastny from Blues

The Winnipeg Jets have bolstered their offence by acquiring centre Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.

The son of Hall of Famer Peter Stastny has dressed in 63 games for the Blues this season, posting 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

"When I found out that Paul was available, I put everything into that basket...," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. "If we didn't make it, we were very happy with our group moving forward here."

In return, the Blues receive a conditional 2018 first-round pick, conditional 2020 fourth-round pick and forward Erik Foley.

Correction on conditions of Stastny trade:<br><br>If Winnipeg's pick is Nos. 1-3, which is won't be, Blues will receive Jets' first-rounder in 2019. Otherwise, they will get it this year.<br><br>If Blues don't re-sign Foley before Aug. 16, 2019, then they receive Jets' 4th rounder in 2020. —@jprutherford

Foley, 20, was taken in the third round, No. 78 overall, by Winnipeg in the 2015 NHL draft. The six-foot, 185-pound American has 15 goals and 19 assists in 32 games with Providence College this season.

Stastny is in the final year of a four-year, $28 million US contract and the Blues will retain half of his remaining salary. He reportedly waived his no trade clause to join Winnipeg.

"I think [Stastny's] a player that fits our game and how we try to play," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "[He] can cover off a lot of areas — faceoffs, penalty killing, power play, play against the other teams' best by role for an awful lot of years."

The six-foot, 193-pound Stastny is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons including stints with Colorado and St. Louis. Overall, Stastny has accumulated 633 points (216 goals, 417 assists) and 380 penalty minutes in 805 career NHL regular-season games.

He joins a Winnipeg squad that sits second in the Central Division, two points behind the Nashville Predators.

"I was really excited," Jets captain Blake Wheeler said.

"I've known him for a while, just the type of guy he is, the type of player he is. Obviously his name wasn't even out there so I was surprised to hear it, but my fingers were crossed."

Winnipeg also added defenceman Joe Morrow in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens for a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Morrow, 25, had five goals and six assists in 38 games this season with Montreal. A 2011 first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Morrow has appeared in 103 career NHL games with Boston and the Canadiens.