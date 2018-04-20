Jets' Tyler Myers skates Friday morning, says he's playing Game 5

Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers told reporters following Friday's morning skate that will play in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the visiting Minnesota Wild. Myers suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 when hit by Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

Jets defenceman Tyler Myers proclaims he's fit to play Friday night against Minnesota in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Myers suffered a lower-body injury in a Game 3 loss last Sunday when hit by Wild forward Marcus Foligno. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers told reporters following Friday's morning skate that will he play in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the visiting Minnesota Wild.

Myers suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 when he was hit by Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

However, Myers and Foligno exchanged texts after the incident, with Myers saying the hit had nothing to do with his injury.

Earlier Friday, the Jets indicated that Myers, 28, was on the ice for morning skate.

Reports then surfaced that the shutdown blue-liner had declared himself fit to play.

Ahead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarter-final, Winnipeg could close out the series at home in front of 15,000 white-clad fans.

