Jets' Tyler Myers skates Friday morning, says he's playing Game 5

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tyler Myers told reporters following Friday's morning skate that will he play in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the visiting Minnesota Wild.

Myers suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 when he was hit by Wild forward Marcus Foligno.

Tyler Myers on potentially getting back in the lineup tonight after suffering an injury and missing Game 4 back in Minnesota.

However, Myers and Foligno exchanged texts after the incident, with Myers saying the hit had nothing to do with his injury.

Foligno texted Myers right away after incident and Foligno says Myers let him know the injury had nothing to do with anything Foligno did

Earlier Friday, the Jets indicated that Myers, 28, was on the ice for morning skate.

Tyler Myers is out on the ice for #NHLJets morning skate.

Reports then surfaced that the shutdown blue-liner had declared himself fit to play.

Tyler Myers says he's playing tonight.

Ahead 3-1 in the best-of-seven Western Conference quarter-final, Winnipeg could close out the series at home in front of 15,000 white-clad fans.