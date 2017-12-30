No Scheifele, no problem as Jets double up Islanders

Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each scored a goal and added an assist as a rejigged top line helped propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday.

Wheeler was playing centre in place of injured Mark Scheifele, with Connor on his left wing and new addition Patrik Laine on the right. Laine collected a pair of assists.

Shawn Matthias, a healthy scratch for 11 straight games, recorded his first goal of the season. Adam Lowry tipped in a power-play marker and also had an assist for the Jets (22-11-6).

Jets' Shawn Matthias (16) beats Jaroslav Halak to score the game's opening-goal. (John Woods/Canadian Press )

Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves for Winnipeg, which is 14-3-1 at home.

Anders Lee scored both goals for the Islanders (20-14-4), giving him 24 on the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots.

It was Winnipeg's first game without Scheifele, who's out six to eight weeks with an undisclosed upper-body injury.