Tuesday night's game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils has been postponed by the NHL due to the severe winter storm making its way through the area.
The league has rescheduled the game for Tuesday, March 28th.
Tonight's #WPGvsNJD game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 3/28 at 7PM. https://t.co/UhHDyJaJDX pic.twitter.com/hpkOoMYXIH—
@NJDevils
In their only meeting this season, Winnipeg defeated New Jersey 3-2.
The Jets are coming off a 5-4 OT loss to the Nashville Predators and sit 10 points back of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild-card spot.
New Jersey is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.