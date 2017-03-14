Tuesday night's game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils has been postponed by the NHL due to the severe winter storm making its way through the area.

The league has rescheduled the game for Tuesday, March 28th.

Tonight's #WPGvsNJD game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 3/28 at 7PM. https://t.co/UhHDyJaJDX pic.twitter.com/hpkOoMYXIH — @NJDevils

In their only meeting this season, Winnipeg defeated New Jersey 3-2.

The Jets are coming off a 5-4 OT loss to the Nashville Predators and sit 10 points back of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild-card spot.

New Jersey is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and are in the midst of a six-game losing streak.