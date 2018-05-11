Skip to Main Content
Stastny scores twice as Jets soar into Western Conference final
The Winnipeg Jets advanced to the Western Conference final after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday evening in Game 7 of their semifinal series.

Veteran forward also adds an assist in series-clinching win over Predators

The Winnipeg Jets advanced to the Western Conference final after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday evening in Game 7 of their semifinal series. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
The Jets will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round.

Jets forward Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist in their series-clinching victory.

More to come.

