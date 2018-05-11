Breaking
Stastny scores twice as Jets soar into Western Conference final
The Winnipeg Jets advanced to the Western Conference final after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-1 on Thursday evening in Game 7 of their semifinal series.
Veteran forward also adds an assist in series-clinching win over Predators
The Jets will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the next round.
Jets forward Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist in their series-clinching victory.
