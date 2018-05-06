Jets chase Preds' Rinne to fly home with chance to clinch series
Winnipeg's Kyle Connor scores 1st 2 playoff goals of his career
Kyle Connor scored the first two playoff goals of his career and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Full schedule and TV guide
- Paul Stastny hopes to help young Jets weather inevitable turbulence of playoffs
Dustin Byfuglien and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist each, while Paul Stastny and Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg.
Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves to get the win. Blake Wheeler had three assists, while Nikolaj Ehlers added two of his own.
Yannick Weber and Ryan Johansen replied for Nashville. Pekka Rinne stopped 20 of 26 shots before getting pulled in favour of Juuse Saros, who finished with five saves.
The Jets will look to close out the Western Conference semifinal back home in Game 6 on Monday.
Game 7, if necessary, would be back in Nashville on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.