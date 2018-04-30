Skip to Main Content
Jets grounded as Preds' Fiala scores in double OT to tie series
Recap

Jets grounded as Preds' Fiala scores in double OT to tie series

Kevin Fiala scored at 5:37 of the second overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Sunday night's Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Nashville's Pekka Rinne stops 46 shots in victory

Jim Diamond · The Associated Press ·
Nashville Predators left wing Kevin Fiala (22) scores the winning goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck during the second overtime in Game 2. (Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)
comments

Kevin Fiala scored at 5:37 of the second overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Sunday night's Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The teams head to Winnipeg for Games 3 and 4 with the series tied at one game apiece.

In the second extra frame, Craig Smith carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone on the right side. He sent a saucer pass to Fiala skating through the slot, where he beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a backhand.

Ryan Johansen scored twice for Nashville and Viktor Arvidsson and P.K. Subban had one goal each.

P.K. Subban, right, had a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 5-4 double-overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and an assist and Brandon Tanev also scored.

With Nashville up a goal late in the third, and Hellebuyck pulled for an extra attacker, Scheifele's one-timer from the left circle beat Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne on the short side to tie the game and send it to overtime. Earlier in the shift, Scheifele had a good look from the slot but rang the left post with his shot.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us