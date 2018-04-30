Jets grounded as Preds' Fiala scores in double OT to tie series

Kevin Fiala scored at 5:37 of the second overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Sunday night's Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The teams head to Winnipeg for Games 3 and 4 with the series tied at one game apiece.

In the second extra frame, Craig Smith carried the puck into the Winnipeg zone on the right side. He sent a saucer pass to Fiala skating through the slot, where he beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with a backhand.

Ryan Johansen scored twice for Nashville and Viktor Arvidsson and P.K. Subban had one goal each.

P.K. Subban, right, had a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 5-4 double-overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg. Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and an assist and Brandon Tanev also scored.

With Nashville up a goal late in the third, and Hellebuyck pulled for an extra attacker, Scheifele's one-timer from the left circle beat Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne on the short side to tie the game and send it to overtime. Earlier in the shift, Scheifele had a good look from the slot but rang the left post with his shot.