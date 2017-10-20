Captain Blake Wheeler scored the 200th goal of his NHL career with six minutes left in the third period to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Wheeler's first goal of the season also helped Jets head coach Paul Maurice record his 600th win as an NHL head coach. He's the 17th coach to reach that milestone.

The Wild turned the puck over just outside their blue line and Kyle Connor fed a pass to Wheeler, who used a deke to beat goalie Devin Dubnyk at 13:14.

Wheeler's score made up for a disallowed Winnipeg goal midway through the period.

Jets centre Mark Scheifele appeared to have poked in the go-ahead goal, but it was overturned on a Minnesota challenge that Wheeler interfered with Dubnyk.

Laine pots pair

Patrik Laine scored a pair of power-play goals and Nikolaj Ehlers added his sixth goal of the season for Winnipeg (4-3-0). Scheifele and Dustin Byfuglien each picked up a pair of assists and Wheeler added one.

Mikko Koivu, Mike Reilly and Chris Stewart, who extended his point streak to five games, supplied the offence for the Wild (1-2-2). Jason Zucker had a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets. It was his fourth victory and he hasn't put up a loss yet this season.

Dubnyk stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced for the rested Wild, who were playing their first game since their home opener last Saturday.

The victory ended Winnipeg's three-game homestand (2-1-0). The Jets don't play again until a pair of road games in Pittsburgh next Thursday and Columbus on Friday.

Minnesota quickly travels to Calgary for a game Saturday.