Jets reach new heights, dispatch Wild for 1st series win in franchise history
The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Winnipeg scores 4 times in the 1st period to cruise to easy victory

Winnipeg's Brandon Tanev (13) and Jack Roslovic (52) celebrate Tanev's first-period goal in the Jets' 5-0 win that eliminated the Minnesota Wild from the Stanley Cup playoffs. (John Woods/Canadian Press)
The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0 on Friday in Game 5 of their first-round matchup to win the series 4-1.

It was the first series win in franchise history, which began as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999.

Winnipeg scored four goals in the first 11:59 of the game to chase Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubynk from the Wild net.

Jacob Trouba, Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia supplied the early offence. Mark Scheifele added a goal in the third while Connor Hellebuyck earned his second shutout of the series.

Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series, which the Predators lead 3-1. Game 5 of that matchup is later Friday.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stops Minnesota's Jordan Greenway in close on Friday. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

