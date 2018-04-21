Jets reach new heights, dispatch Wild for 1st series win in franchise history

The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0 on Friday in Game 5 of their first-round matchup to win the series 4-1.

It was the first series win in franchise history, which began as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999.

Winnipeg scored four goals in the first 11:59 of the game to chase Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubynk from the Wild net.

Jacob Trouba, Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia supplied the early offence. Mark Scheifele added a goal in the third while Connor Hellebuyck earned his second shutout of the series.

Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series, which the Predators lead 3-1. Game 5 of that matchup is later Friday.