Jets reach new heights, dispatch Wild for 1st series win in franchise history
The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
Winnipeg scores 4 times in the 1st period to cruise to easy victory
The Winnipeg Jets are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-0 on Friday in Game 5 of their first-round matchup to win the series 4-1.
It was the first series win in franchise history, which began as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999.
Winnipeg scored four goals in the first 11:59 of the game to chase Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubynk from the Wild net.
Jacob Trouba, Bryan Little, Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia supplied the early offence. Mark Scheifele added a goal in the third while Connor Hellebuyck earned his second shutout of the series.
Winnipeg will face the winner of the Nashville-Colorado series, which the Predators lead 3-1. Game 5 of that matchup is later Friday.
