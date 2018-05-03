Winnipeg Jets forward Joel Armia returns to lineup for Game 4 vs. Nashville

Joel Armia says he will be in the lineup tonight when the Winnipeg Jets host the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

The winger hasn't suited up since suffering an upper-body injury in the finale of Winnipeg's five-game victory over the Minnesota Wild on April 20.

The Jets lead the Predators 2-1 in the series after picking up a dramatic 7-4 comeback win in Game 3.

"It's been tough to watch the games," Armia said following Winnipeg's morning skate at Bell MTS Place. "You get so nervous watching the games because you can't do anything.

"I like what the team has been doing, playing great hockey, so it's good."

The 24-year-old Finn had 12 goals and 17 assists in 79 games this season before scoring once against Minnesota in the first round.