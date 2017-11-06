Mark Scheifele scored in the opening minute and final seconds, and Blake Wheeler had four assists to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday night.

Patrik Laine scored on the power play and Kyle Connor also had a goal for the soaring Jets, who are 8-1-3 in their last 12 games. Connor Hellebuyck (8-0-2) made 33 saves for the win.

Scheifele has five goals in two games against Dallas, including a hat trick in Winnipeg last Thursday. He has a 10-game point streak vs. the Stars, with 12 goals and 11 assists during that span.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored on a power play at 4:13 of the second. Despite dominating the period with a 14-7 advantage in shots on goal, the Stars didn't score again.

Scheifele sent a wrist shot past goalie Ben Bishop just 26 seconds into the game and added a short-handed goal into an empty net with 13 seconds to play.

Winnipeg took a 3-0 lead after one period. Laine scored at 5:12, and Connor added his goal at 19:04.

Wheeler set up Scheifele's first goal, which went in off the right post from the right faceoff circle.

Two of the NHL's best power plays succeeded once each.

The Jets have scored seven power-play goals in 15 chances over the last five games. Laine's shot from the top of the left circle went between Bishop and the right post.

Benn put in Dallas's eighth power-play goal in the last six games. He retrieved a pass that bounced off the boards behind the net and slid the puck under Hellebuyck.

Late in the first period, Winnipeg had a 2-on-1 break after Stars defenceman Dan Hamhuis fell. Wheeler passed across to Connor on the left side for a 3-0 lead.