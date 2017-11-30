Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal 59 seconds into overtime after he had a goal waved off 30 seconds earlier, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon lifts Avalanche over Jets in OT0:28

MacKinnon celebrated with his teammates when his shot hit a Jets player and went into the net 29 seconds into the extra period. But replay showed that Colorado was offside.

Thirty seconds later, he hit the back of the net again — and this one counted.

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to 8-2-1 at home this season. MacKinnon also had an assist and finished November with 20 points — five goals and 15 assists — in 12 games.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 31 shots in his first game since Nov. 18 because of an illness.

Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves. Winnipeg is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

Little put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 4:08 of the third. Nikolaj Ehlers beat the Colorado defense during 4-on-4 play and put the initial shot on Varlamov before Little tipped a rebound chance under the goalie's glove.

Zadorov tied it for the Avalanche with 8:03 remaining.

Earlier, Winnipeg opened the scoring 8:43 into the first period on Morrissey's third goal of the season. The defender let loose just in front of the blue line to beat Varlamov for his first goal since Oct. 26.

The Jets came into the game 11-1-2 this season when scoring first.

The Avalanche tied it on Kerfoot's power-play goal with 6:37 left in the opening period. During a strange sequence, MacKinnon put a shot on Hellebuyck from inside the circle and J.T. Compher tipped the rebound in front to Kerfoot. Kerfoot's backhander hit the back of the net just as Hellebuyck shook off his mask and helmet after a strap came loose.

Hellebuyck quickly pleaded his case to officials but the goal stood. The rule states play should be stopped immediately if a goalie has lost his mask and/or helmet unless the opposing team has an impending scoring opportunity.