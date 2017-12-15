Hawks feed early and often as Jets fail to take flight

Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks extended their season-high winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5).

Corey Crawford made 27 saves for Chicago, which was playing its first of five games against its rival in the NHL Central Division.

Nikolaj Ehlers thwarted Crawford's shutout bid when he scored a power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. He has goals in each of his past four games.

The loss ended Winnipeg's string of seven straight victories at Bell MTS Place.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (18-9-5). The netminder had been unbeaten in regulation at home this season (11-1-1).