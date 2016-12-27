The Winnipeg Jets are making a habit of rising to the occasion when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Drew Stafford scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help Winnipeg beat Chicago 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Trouba added two assists, and the Jets won their second straight and fourth in five games to improve to 17-17-3. Winnipeg beat Western Conference-leading Chicago for the third time in three tries this season, outscoring the Blackhawks 9-2 over those games.

"They seem to bring out the best in us," Wheeler said. "We seem to bring our A-game when we come to this building.

The Jets outskated and outworked the swift, talented Blackhawks for much of the night, beating them to loose pucks. Then the scoring chances seemed to take care of themselves.

'We play the game the right way'

"When we come out and play Chicago, we don't think about offence," coach Paul Maurice said. "We hit four or five posts tonight. That's offence, but we play the game the right way, play it real hard."

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville offered a simple explanation for the Jets' success:

"They had more speed and had the puck a lot more than we did."

Chicago's Artem Anisimov scored his 15th goal in his return from missing three games with an upper-body injury.

While Corey Crawford blocked 31 shots in his second start since returning from an appendectomy that cost him 10 games, but Chicago still lost its third straight for the first time since last March.

Right wing Marian Hossa missed his second straight game after being placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. The 37-year-old forward, who leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals, has been out since getting an upper-body injury early in a loss to Ottawa a week ago.

Chances on both sides

Both teams had several prime chances in the first period. While the Blackhawks shot wide several times, the Jets cashed in on two opportunities to build a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Wheeler opened the scoring 8:27 in when he cut across the crease and popped in a rebound of Bryan Little's deflection. Crawford reacted quickly to stop Little's tip of Trouba's drive from the point off a faceoff but couldn't reset in time for Wheeler's shot.

.@BiggieFunke chips home his 11th of the season! pic.twitter.com/UNG9IeRSS6 — @NHLJets

Scheifele made it 2-0 with 5:12 left in the first with his 15th goal when he parked in front and deflected Trouba's screened drive from the right point.

.@NikolajEhlers24 sets it up, @markscheifele55 provides the screen, and @JacobTrouba rips it home! pic.twitter.com/Y4ECM0xrLY — @NHLJets

Anisimov, who jumped right back onto his regular line with Patrick Kane and Panarin, clicked perfectly with Kane at 7:37 of the second to cut it to 2-1.

Anisimov slipped down the slot and took Kane's pinpoint pass from the right circle. He tucked in a shot with a quick forehand-to-backhand-to-forehand move just inches beyond Hellebuyck's reach.

Crawford stopped former Blackhawk Dustin Byfuglien on a breakaway with 4:38 left in the second to keep the Jets' lead at one goal.

Stafford scored at 2:27 of the third to make it 3-1 and end a 12-game drought. Following a turnover by rookie defenseman Gustav Forsling, Stafford took a long pass from Nic Petan, got past the defense and slid a shot under Crawford.