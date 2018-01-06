High-flying Jets fend off Sabres to keep racking up the points

Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets extended their point streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Friday.

Wheeler is also on a personal five-game point run, with five goals and three assists. All five of those markers have been scored in the four games the right winger has played at centre in place of injured Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg defeats Buffalo 4-3, moves to 1st place in Central Division. 0:28

The Jets are 4-0-1 in their last five games and 24-11-7 overall, good for first in the NHL Central Division as St. Louis was idle and one point back.

Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien raised his arms in celebration and looked up to the rafters after scoring his first goal of the season in his 30th game. It was his second game back after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Bryan Little scored his eighth goal for the Jets, who are 15-3-1 at Bell MTS Place. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to pick up his 22nd win (22-4-6).

Buffalo defenceman Marco Scandella fired in his first goal of the season in his 41st game, Scott Wilson scored his first in his 29th game and forward Johan Larsson notched his second goal of the season in his 41st outing. Jason Pominville and Evan Rodrigues each had a pair of assists.