The Winnipeg Jets and forward Bryan Little agreed Thursday to a six-year contract extension that will take effect in the 2018-19 season.

Little's deal will carry an average annual value of $5.29 million US.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Thrashers/Jets organization and has appeared in 672 games with totals of 184 goals and 248 assists.

The Edmonton native tallied 21 goals and 26 assists in 59 games in 2016-17.