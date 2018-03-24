Kyle Connor's 2nd-straight OT winner lifts Jets over Ducks
Winnipeg hits 100 points for 1st time in franchise history
Kyle Connor scored 3:16 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets edged the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 and set a franchise record for points in a season Friday.
It marked the second straight game the rookie scored the overtime winner. Connor had both goals in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Mark Scheifele assisted on Connor's shot that beat goalie John Gibson. He finished with a goal and two assists.
Winnipeg (45-19-10) earned its fourth straight win and reached the 100-point plateau for the first time. The Jets registered 99 points in 2014-15 before being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Ducks.
Ducks forward Nick Ritchie tied it 2-2 at 10:17 of the third period. He went in alone on goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who squeezed his pads on the shot but the puck dropped under him and went over the goal-line.
Winnipeg had outshot the visitors 41-16 heading into overtime.
