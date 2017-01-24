Jets rookie Patrik Laine will be back in the lineup for Winnipeg's home game against the San Jose Sharks tonight.

#NHLJets activate @PatrikLaine29 from Injured Reserve, and place Drew Stafford on retro-active IR to Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/qeirUMCMGL — @NHLJets

Laine has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 7 when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.

Laine, the second-overall pick in the 2016 draft behind Auston Matthews, is third among all NHL rookies in points with 37, including 21 goals.

The 18-year-old Finn is tied for the Jets' lead in goals with Mark Scheifele.

Laine missed eight games. Winnipeg went 3-4-1 in his absence.